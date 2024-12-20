Amit Shah Commends SSB's Border Security Efforts on 61st Raising Day

Siliguri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Siliguri, West Bengal, where he praised the force for its significant contributions to India's security.

Shah commended the SSB for its vigilance and tireless work along the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, highlighting the force's critical role in national defence and law enforcement.

Speaking at the event, Shah noted that the SSB's vigilance in preventing illegal border activities had been exemplary. "The time has come to find the anti-social elements who are illegally using open fencing," he said, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance along India's borders.

He expressed satisfaction with the SSB's efforts in securing the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, which are vital to the nation's security.

Shah acknowledged the important role the SSB had played in countering the Naxal movement in states like Bihar and Jharkhand. "Bihar and Jharkhand are now free from the Naxal movement because of the efforts of SSB," Shah stated, highlighting the force's success in maintaining law and order in these regions.

The Home Minister highlighted the significance of the Siliguri corridor, which serves as a key link between the Northeast states and the rest of India.

He lauded the SSB's alertness in safeguarding this crucial region. "Siliguri corridor is very important. It connects the Northeast states, and SSB's alertness helps us to protect the region," Shah said.

Shah spoke about India's strong and cordial relations with Nepal, crediting the SSB for its role in strengthening cross-border cooperation. Additionally, he praised the force's operations in Jammu and Kashmir, where it continues to play a vital role in securing the region.

Earlier, in a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the brave soldier of the force who had made the supreme sacrfice, lauding their unparalleled contributions to India's national security.

"On the foundation day of the Sashastra Seema Bal, I pay my tribute to all the immortal martyrs of the Force and extend my best wishes on the Foundation Day to all the personnel and their families."

Shah also noted the significant role of the SSB in contributing to the development of border areas. He continued "@SSB_INDIA has made national security and public service paramount through his sacrifice and valour. The efforts of the brave SSB soldiers dedicated to border security and surveillance to prevent crimes and illegal infiltration in the border areas have been commendable. The brave soldiers of the Sashastra Seema Bal are continuously contributing to nation-building by simultaneously accelerating development work in the border areas along with the security of the country. (ANI)