Amit Shah becomes longest-serving Home Minister, PM Modi praises him

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Amit Shah's tenure as the Home Minister got etched in the country's history on Tuesday, as he became the longest-serving minister to helm the Home Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on becoming the longest-serving Home Minister of the country.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi hailed Amit Shah and also spoke about some historic milestones achieved during his tenure.

PM Modi told the NDA leaders that the BJP government implemented the Constitution in real terms and ensured that Babasaheb's vision and idea were brought to fruition.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media to break down the details of Amit Shah's longest stint in office as the Home Minister.

"Shri Amit Shah becomes the longest-serving Union Home Minister in India’s history. With 2,258 days in office, he has now surpassed Shri Lal Krishna Advani’s tenure of 2,256 days as Home Minister," Malviya informed in a post on X.

The notable feat comes on a day - August 5, when the country is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation, the move that marked an end to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and ‘integrated’ it with the mainland.

Interestingly, the development comes close on the heels of PM Modi becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of the country recently, by surpassing Indira Gandhi's tenure.

Malviya further informed that before Amit Shah and Lal Krishna Advani, it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, who had the longest tenure with 1,218 days holding the office.

Notably, Home Minister Shah's tenure has been marked by some bold and historic decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, a crackdown on terrorism and the strengthening of internal security.

Amit Shah has also vowed to eliminate Maoism from the country by next year, and vowed to free the country from it by March 2026.

--IANS

mr/svn