Amit Shah arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend three day conference of Director Generals Inspector Generals of police

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Friday arrived in Odisha's Bhubaneswar to attend the three-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024.

"To attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference. The conference to be presided over by PM Narendra Modi ji will delve into the aspects of further bolstering Bharat's security in the face of emerging challenges. Keenly looking forward to attending the program," Shah posted on X.

He was received by Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval also arrived at Bhubaneswar to attend the DGP-IGP conference that will be held here from November 29 to December 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the three-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1.

"Over the next two days, will be in Bhubaneswar for the DGP/IGP conference. Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India's internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed," PM Modi posted on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among others.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the conference.

The conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India.

Its deliberations will include the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

The Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference.

The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister," it added.

The Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be organised all across the country since 2014. (ANI)