Amit Shah announces teams to assess damage caused by floods in J&K, 3 others states

Jammu, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the constitution of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to assess the damage caused by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The Union Home Minister reached Jammu on Sunday at 9.35 p.m. and was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior civil and police officers and senior BJP leaders.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Deka, DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary, senior officers of NHAI, IMD and many other security agencies have also reached here.

Before his arrival here, Shah announced the constitution of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) for Jammu and Kashmir and states -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab -- for the assessment of damages caused by rains, floods, cloudbursts and landslides.

The Home Minister will chair a high-level meeting with the senior officers at Raj Bhawan here at 11.30 a.m. to assess damages caused by floods and landslides to government infrastructure and civilian property.

Officials said the home minister will conduct aerial survey of various places, including Katra and Kishtwar, where people, including pilgrims, lost their lives and infrastructure was damaged following floods triggered by cloudbursts.

He will also to review damage caused to fencing and border posts along the International Border with Pakistan.

“The MHA is in touch with senior officers of these States/UT, and has extended all necessary logistic assistance by deployment of the requisite number of teams of NDRF, Army and Air force helicopters, who are helping them in search and rescue and restoration of essential services,” the MHA statement said.

It added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating hardships faced by the people.

The IMCTs would make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works carried out by the State/UT governments, it said.

Amit Shah is also expected to meet some affected families in addition to a visit to the flood affected localities in Jammu.

--IANS

sq/dpb