Amit Malviya hails Amit Shah's longest tenure of 2,258 days in Home Ministry (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lavish praise for Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday greeted the latter for becoming the longest-serving head of the key ministry.

The head of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department took to X to congratulate HM Shah, saying, "Shri Amit Shah becomes the longest-serving Union Home Minister in India's history. With 2,258 days in office, he has now surpassed Shri Lal Krishna Advani's tenure of 2,256 days as Home Minister."

Malviya said, "Before them, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, served for 1,218 days."

Pointing to PM Modi hailing HM Shah's tenure at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Malviya said, "The Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tenure has been marked by bold, historic decisions - from the abrogation of Article 370 to a firm crackdown on terrorism and strengthening of internal security."

Earlier in the day, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party lauded the success of Operation Sindoor and saluted the Indian Armed Forces for their heroic valour in teaching the country’s enemies a lesson.

The NDA meeting, attended by PM Modi, HM Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top ministers of the BJP and its allies, heaped praise on the exceptional and exemplary leadership by the PM in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

The NDA leaders also saluted the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces for showing heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, and also adopted two resolutions, celebrating the success of both operations.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military retaliation to Pakistan-sponsored terror activities in Kashmir, while under Operation Mahadev, the security forces gunned down three dreaded terrorists, just at the beginning of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, having a direct hand in the Pahalgam attacks.

The NDA Parliamentary Party also voiced strong support for naming India’s military response after Sindoor (vermilion), stating that the "terrorists removed sindoor from our women, while our Armed Forces, through Operation Sindoor, avenged their cruelty and protected crores of Indians".

--IANS

rch/svn