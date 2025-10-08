Akhilesh Yadav to meet SP veteran Azam Khan in Rampur amid rumours of latter's party switch

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) In a significant political development in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav is set to meet old warhorse Azam Khan on Wednesday, a meeting seen by many as an attempt to bring an end to ‘differences and distrust’ with the party stalwart.

The meeting between the duo will be closely watched, not just by SP workers but also by political analysts, as this is expected to have greater ramifications for the party in strengthening its Muslim votebank, as the latter is one of the biggest Muslim faces of the party and commands strong influence in Western Uttar Pradesh areas like Moradabad, Amroha, and other cities.

SP’s Bareilly president Shivcharan Kashyap said that Akhilesh Yadav will arrive in Bareilly from Amausi Airport and from there, he will travel to Rampur by road.

He informed that the two leaders will meet and discuss issues in private.

The proposed meeting between the two comes amidst rumours of Azam Khan, once one of the most powerful ministers in the SP government, contemplating a switch to BSP.

Azam Khan, one of the tallest SP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, was incarcerated in jail for about two years, and this left him 'disillusioned and disenchanted' with the SP leadership, as the latter failed to show solidarity with him during his difficult time.

After his release from Sitapur jail on September 23, Azam Khan also said that he will meet only Akhilesh Yadav and no one else.

“Akhilesh Yadav will meet me, and I will meet only him," he said, while replying to reporters, when quizzed about meeting the SP supremo.

He also said sarcastically, "It's his magnanimity that he's coming to meet a goat thief and a buffalo thief."

Rumours of Azam Khan joining the BSP have been circulating in political circles for quite some time. However, he rubbished all these speculations, calling himself a true soldier of the party.

Azam Khan was one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party and one of the closest aides of late Mulayam Singh Yadav. The meeting with Akhilesh Yadav is not only an attempt to rekindle old relationships but also to convey a message of unity within the party.

--IANS

mr/skp