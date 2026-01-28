Ajit Pawar, 'Dada' in Maharashtra politics, an able administrator is no more

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Ajit Anantrao Pawar, popularly known as 'Dada', was a dominant force in Maharashtra politics, known for his administrative efficiency, blunt speaking style, and his recent role in reshaping the state's political landscape. He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra (his 6th non-consecutive term) in the Mahayuti government, led by Devendra Fadnavis (CM) and Eknath Shinde (Deputy CM). He was the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In early 2024, the Election Commission of India officially recognised his faction as the "real" NCP, granting him the party name and the "Clock" symbol. He oversaw critical departments of the Maharashtra government, including Finance and Planning, effectively controlling the state’s purse strings.

He represented the Baramati Assembly constituency seven consecutive times since 1991, winning by massive margins every time. His power base was rooted in Maharashtra’s cooperative sector.

Dada served as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDC) for 16 years and has immense influence over sugar cooperatives and milk unions. He had held almost every major ministerial portfolio in Maharashtra, including Water Resources, Power, and Rural Development, under various Chief Ministers (Vilasrao Deshmukh, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Uddhav Thackeray).

Ajit Pawar’s political relevance was defined by his willingness to take bold and controversial risks.

In a shocking move, he took oath as Deputy CM with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in an early morning ceremony in November 2019. The government lasted only 80 hours before he returned to his uncle, Sharad Pawar. In July 2023, he led a major vertical split in the NCP, joining the Eknath Shinde-led government. This move effectively challenged the 25-year leadership of his uncle and mentor, Sharad Pawar. He was widely respected by bureaucrats for his "pro-action" approach.

Ajit Pawar was known for starting his day as early as 6.00 a.m. and making on-the-spot decisions. His public image was that of a leader who doesn't mince words -- often telling citizens "yes" or "no" immediately rather than giving vague promises.

Although Ajit Pawar was able to establish his hold in state politics over the years, his career was dogged by allegations related to the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case. However, he has consistently denied wrongdoing and has received various legal clearances.

Ajit was the nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar. While the family has seen a bitter political split, recent reports in 2026 suggest tactical alliances or "friendly fights" between the two NCP factions in local elections, keeping the family’s overall grip on the sugar belt intact.

He was married to Sunetra Pawar, who is also active in social and political work in Baramati. Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha to his cousin and NCP-SP candidate Supriya Sule from the Baramati constituency, Ajit Pawar appointed his wife Sunetra to the Rajya Sabha.

