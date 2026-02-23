Ajit Pawar could have been best Maha CM: Devendra Fadnavis' emotional tribute in Assembly

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Ajit Dada Pawar could have been the best CM, one that Maharashtra never got, and that a massive vacuum has been created by his passing away.

In an emotional tribute, the CM said the true depth of the word "vacuum" is only now being realised.

Expressing his grief during the condolence motion on the first day of the state Budget Session in the Assembly, the chief minister stated that it is impossible to fill this void and that a leader like "Dada" (Ajit Pawar) will never be seen again.

"During Assembly sessions, Ajit Pawar was always the first to arrive at Vidhan Bhavan. Dada was always seen in his chair. No matter how long the House ran, he remained in his seat. It is a matter of profound regret that he is no longer with us. This year, Dada would have presented his 12th budget. Next year, by presenting his 13th, he would have equalled Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede's record. Perhaps eventually, he would have been the leader to present the highest number of budgets. But he left us before that," CM Fadnavis said.

CM Fadnavis, who took over the responsibility of presenting the budget this time, added: "We all know that when it came to the budget, Ajit Dada never hesitated to take tough decisions. However, even when the Finance Department suggested reconsidering the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme due to its heavy financial burden, Ajit Pawar stood firm and ensured the scheme was launched."

"After the Ladki Bahin scheme, Ajit Pawar started wearing a pink jacket. He even made us wear them. Now, these things remain only as memories. While moving this motion is a constitutional duty, for me, it is a deeply emotional moment," he remarked.

Quoting a line from Mahakavi Bhas’s play 'Svapnavasavadattam', CM Fadnavis said that Ajit Pawar's demise is not just a political loss but a cause of immense personal pain. "They say time heals all wounds, but some pains never fade, regardless of how much time passes. This is one such pain. Often, after a leader passes, we say a 'vacuum' has been created. But when someone like Ajit Dada leaves, you truly realise the magnitude of that word. There can never be another Ajit Dada,” he added.

CM Fadnavis also quoted the inspiring lines: "Let work be life, and death be rest."

He described Dada as a rare leader who utilised and planned every second of his time. “Both of us were born on July 22nd. He was 11 years older than me. In the truest sense, he was my 'Dada' (elder brother). We shared a close friendship for over a decade. While we met in 1999, an emotional bond developed after 2014. Even while calling the NCP a strategic partner, I always looked at Ajit Dada through an emotional lens," he added.

CM Fadnavis addressed the controversial 2019 government formation, noting that Ajit Pawar was a leader who always kept his word.

"In 2019, it was decided to form the government, but his seniors changed their decision. However, since he had given me his word, he decided not to break it. Many called it the 'early morning ceremony', but that used to annoy Dada because 'early morning' means 6 a.m., and we took the oath at 9 a.m. He had to pay a price for that. When the Supreme Court ruled against us, we were both at the 'Varsha' bungalow. I told him then to take his own decision because he had to look after the future of the people with him,” he said.

CM Fadnavis concluded by praising Pawar's punctuality and political innings. "Dada was extremely punctual, but this time, he missed his timing. Everyone saw him playing a very long inning, but he left too soon.

He served as Deputy Chief Minister six times -- the highest for anyone. He often used to say, 'I will become CM someday, but for now, I’ll remain DCM.' He reiterated, “Ajit Dada Pawar could have been the best Chief Minister that Maharashtra never got.”

