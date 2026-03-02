AI Summit protest: Delhi HC clears release of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a sessions court order that had halted the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, thereby clearing the way for his release from jail.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee, while issuing notice to the Delhi Police, observed that it was prima facie not satisfied with the sessions court’s order and said that any order affecting personal liberty must reflect due application of mind.

“I am not satisfied with the order of the lower court. I will issue notice and decide the matter after hearing, but in the meantime, the order will have to be stayed,” Justice Banerjee said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chib, contended that the sessions court had stayed the magistrate’s bail order ex parte and without supplying a copy of the order to the accused.

Luthra argued that the magistrate had three options — to extend police custody, send the accused to judicial custody, or grant bail — and in the present case, bail was granted after declining further police custody.

The senior counsel contended that the sessions court had no jurisdiction to interfere with such an order.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) D.P. Singh submitted that the investigation was ongoing and argued that the order under challenge was essentially a remand order, with bail being only consequential.

He added that the sessions court was justified in interfering as the magistrate’s order itself was illegal.

However, Justice Banerjee remained unconvinced, stating, “Let’s not go into all that. I am openly saying that I am not satisfied with your submissions. The order must be stayed because there is no application of mind.”

The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 6.

The development comes days after a dramatic midnight hearing before the Patiala House Court, where a duty magistrate granted bail to Chib, observing that no person should be deprived of personal liberty on mere conjectures.

However, within hours, a sessions court put the bail on hold till March 6 on a plea moved by the Delhi Police.

Chib was arrested in connection with the shirtless protest staged on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026.

According to the grounds of arrest, he has been accused of being the “main conspirator” behind organising an unlawful assembly where slogans were raised, and an attempt was allegedly made to incite a riot-like situation.

Earlier, on February 24, the Patiala House Court had remanded Chib to four days of police custody after the investigating agency sought seven days, claiming he was the mastermind of the protest.

Police also alleged that he, along with the co-accused, obstructed and assaulted officials on duty and did not cooperate during interrogation.

The protest had triggered a political row, with the BJP criticising the demonstration as an attempt to tarnish India’s global image, while the Congress defended it as a peaceful expression of dissent by the youth.

--IANS

pds/uk