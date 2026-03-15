Ahead of poll announcement, Bengal government reshuffles police inspectors

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Hours before the Election Commission formally announces the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the state government on Sunday carried out a reshuffle of the police officials at the ground level.

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According to a senior state government official, 27 Inspectors and the Officers-in-Charge (ICs) of 12 police stations have been transferred.

Several Inspectors within the Diamond Harbour Police District have been transferred. Additionally, the ICs of several police stations across the Bidhannagar, Barrackpore, and Chandannagar Police Commissionerates have been transferred. Furthermore, several Inspectors in the East Midnapore district have also been transferred.

A notification regarding these changes was issued by the state police department just a few hours before the election schedule was to be declared.

The Election Commission officials are scheduled to hold a press conference in New Delhi at 4 p.m. today to announce the poll schedule for West Bengal and other election-bound states.

Meanwhile, the transfer directive explicitly states that the officials concerned must join their new postings as soon as possible across various districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South Dinajpur, and Hooghly.

The main opposition BJP has raised questions regarding the transfers.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said: "They have effected these transfers in advance specifically to ensure that the Election Commission cannot subsequently alter these postings. We saw through this ploy right from the start. However, nowhere is it written that the Election Commission is barred from transferring these officers later on. Their professional histories and track records are being scrutinised; the Election Commission will review these details if deemed necessary."

Incidentally, the state government had already carried out a reshuffle within the state police force just three weeks ago. At that time, four IPS officers were transferred.

--IANS

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