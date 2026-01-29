Ahead of final voter list, nearly 17 lakh applications filed in Gujarat SIR

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) More than 16.76 lakh applications have been received during Gujarat’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with 6.88 lakh voters seeking inclusion of their names and 9.88 lakh requesting deletions, according to official data released on Thursday.

The revision exercise has been undertaken in line with instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

Officials said that 6,88,116 Forms 6 and 6A had been submitted up to January 28 for inclusion of names in the final electoral roll, while 9,88,621 Forms 7 were received from Assembly constituencies across the state for deletion of names.

Voters have been given time until January 30 to file claims or objections relating to inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral rolls.

Election officials said the verification of claims and objections would be carried out simultaneously, and decisions would be taken after due field-level scrutiny.

The SIR drive in Gujarat began on October 27 last year, covering all 182 Assembly constituencies, with Booth Level Officers conducting house-to-house verification to update voter records.

Following the completion of the enumeration phase, the draft electoral roll was published on December 19, opening the process for public scrutiny.

Officials said the SIR aims to ensure that eligible voters are not excluded while preventing ineligible names from remaining on the rolls.

The Election Commission has consistently maintained that the objective of the exercise is to improve the accuracy and reliability of voter lists ahead of elections.

The revision process includes the enrolment of first-time voters who have attained the age of 18, as well as individuals who have shifted residence within or outside constituencies.

At the same time, entries relating to deceased voters, duplicate registrations and permanent migrants are being identified for deletion.

Election authorities stated that once all claims and objections are verified and disposed of, the final electoral roll will be published as per the prescribed schedule.

