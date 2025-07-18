After Lalu, Kejriwal will be ex-CM languishing in jail for longest period: Sirsa

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Delhi Minister for Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, accusing him of large-scale corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Talking to media persons here, Minister Sirsa claimed that the AAP chief will be the longest-serving former Chief Minister in jail after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad.

His remarks came soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered money laundering cases in three scams during the AAP's tenure.

Sirsa pointed out that the previous AAP government's "corruption" is coming to the fore in education, power, health, and various other sectors.

"Even if trials are conducted daily, it may not be enough to cover the extent of corruption during 10 years of AAP rule," Sirsa claimed.

He alleged that the AAP-led government in Punjab is also indulging in corruption, which will soon be unearthed.

"The AAP extorts money from businessmen. Those who resist face threats, or the government uses the mafia to get them killed. After that, the AAP government kills mafia in staged encounters," he said.

Notably, the ED has filed Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs), the equivalent of an FIR, in hospital construction, CCTV, and shelter home scams worth Rs 6,368 crore. Though the ED confirmation is awaited.

In the hospital construction case, former health ministers and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendar Jain were booked by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi, for alleged corruption.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the Van Mahotsav programme under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Sirsa planted a sapling at the PBD ground.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Gupta accused the previous Kejriwal government of financial irregularities and corruption in the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana'.

On Thursday, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood alleged that Kejriwal used government funds to buy mobiles costing up to Rs 1.63 lakh.

--IANS

svn/skp