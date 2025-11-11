After Delhi blast, Bengal Guv asks people to have faith in Centre

Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) A day after a blast in Delhi which claimed eight lives, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Tuesday, asked people to have faith in the Central government and all measures will be taken to ensure safety and security of the people of the country.

The Governor's message to the people of the country was that there is a strong government in the country and it will recover quickly from this difficult situation.

Speaking to media persons outside the Andal airport in West Burdwan district, Governor Bose said, "What has happened is very unfortunate. We have a strong democracy and a strong government which shall deal with any such situation. Certainly we will take all steps to ensure that there is safety and security for the people of India."

The Governor, on Tuesday, arrived in Bankura to attend the convocation of a college.

He arrived at Andal Airport from Kolkata in a special army plane.

From there, he went to the college in Bankura by road.

After landing in Andal, the Governor condemned and expressed grief over the car bomb blast in Delhi.

At least eight people were killed and over dozens injured after a blast in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 p.m. on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies and damaged cars scattered in the busy area.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.

The Delhi Police have invoked the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) sections after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs pointed to possible terror links.

After the Delhi blast, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a high alert in various cities across the country.

The list includes Kolkata and some places in West Bengal.

The impact of this blast was seen on the security cover of the Governor on Tuesday.

Apart from the Governor's own security personnel, additional security of the army was seen in Andal.

Nine armed jawans were seen next to the Governor.

Along with this, the forces of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate were also deployed.

After attending the convocation of the college in Bankura, Governor Bose returned to Kolkata via the same airport.

