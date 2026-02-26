After courts, now bomb scare at passport offices in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) Passport offices in Kolkata received bomb threat on Thursday, after a similar scare at several courts across West Bengal for last two days.

Read More

On Thursday, a bomb threat was sent to the passport offices of Brabourne Road and Anandpur area through emails. It was claimed that a bomb was kept in the office. After that, both offices were evacuated with employees rushing out in panic.

Soon Police and bomb squad members were informed. They went to the spot immediately after receiving the news. A search is being carried out with police dogs. So far no bombs have been found from both the premises.

At the same time, similar threats through emails were sent to multiple post offices in different districts at almost the same time. After work started on Thursday, a mail was sent to the Howrah Maidan post office. It was claimed that a bomb was kept in the office. The entire post office was immediately evacuated. Police and bomb squad members went to the spot and started a search. Similar threats were sent to the Asansol Head Post Office in West Midnapore district and Basirhat Head Post Office in North 24 Parganas district.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, similar emails, threatening to blow up courts in different parts of the state including Calcutta High Court, were sent to judges.

On Tuesday, bomb threat e-mails were sent to the Calcutta High Court, City Sessions Court in the city, Suri Court in Birbhum, Asansol Court in West Burdwan district. On the same day, panic spread in Hooghly District Court as well. However, despite searching throughout the day, the police did not find anything suspicious anywhere.

After Tuesday, there was a bomb scare in the Asansol District and Sessions Court on Wednesday as well. The threatening mail reached the West Burdwan District Judge. According to sources, the mail read, "A bomb has been placed in the court. It will explode after some time."

The same situation unfolded in the Suri District Court of Birbhum.

According to court sources, the threatening message was sent to the district judge. The threatening mail claimed that RDX was kept in the court premises. However, the police did not find anything suspicious in any of the searches.

--IANS

sch/svn