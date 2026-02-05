After 25 years in Idukki, Minister Roshy Augustine set to face toughest electoral test

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) After a quarter century as the undisputed face of Kerala Congress (M) in the hilly Idukki Assembly constituency, State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine is bracing for what could be the toughest electoral battle of his career as he gears up for a sixth consecutive contest.

The 56-year-old minister, known for his soft-spoken demeanor and accessibility, has consistently defied political odds, winning five straight elections from Idukki. Four of those victories came when his party was part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Even the dramatic shift of Kerala Congress (M) to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls failed to dent his winning streak, as Augustine secured his fifth term.

Political fortunes rose further when party chairman Jose K. Mani, son of veteran leader K.M. Mani, suffered a shock defeat in the Pala constituency. With no senior leader remaining in the fray, Augustine was inducted into the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and entrusted with the Water Resources department. His ministerial tenure has so far remained free from any controversy, adding to his administrative credibility.

However, fault lines within the party have begun to surface. While Jose K. Mani was reportedly inclined towards a return to the UDF, Augustine emerged as the principal voice opposing the move. These internal differences spilled into the open, compelling Jose to publicly dismiss reports of an exit from the LDF and accuse sections of the media of speculation.

Leaders close to Jose are said to be unhappy, believing it was Augustine who stalled the proposed shift after receiving a personal call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging the party to remain with the LDF.

Electoral warning signs are also evident. Augustine’s victory margins have steadily narrowed -- from 15,806 votes in 2011 to 9,333 in 2016, and just 5,573 in 2021.

Adding to the challenge is the Congress party’s renewed determination to reclaim Idukki, a seat it has not contested since 1987, having long ceded it to its allies, including various factions of the Kerala Congress. Should the Congress decide to field its own candidate, Augustine may, for the first time in 25 years, be drawn into a bruising, high-stakes contest -- intensified by simmering discontent within his own party ranks.

