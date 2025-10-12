Afghan FM holds second press meet with female journalists allowed, asserts control over Delhi mission

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday firmly asserted control over the Embassy here in New Delhi, indicating the Islamic Emirate's flag flying in front and behind him.

"This is our flag. We fought jihad under this. This is 100 per cent our embassy. All those who are working here... they are all with us," Muttaqi said in response to a question by IANS, pointing to the Islamic Emirate’s flag fluttering behind his back and at the front of his table while the embassy officially still hoists the former flag, representing the former regime of Ashraf Ghani.

India has, however, still not formally recognised the Taliban regime.

Unlike the controversial press conference held on Friday, where no female journalist was permitted entry and only 15-odd media persons were allowed, Sunday’s briefing at the Afghan Embassy on Shantipath was packed with reporters, including several women journalists and foreign correspondents.

The move, seen as a course correction, came amid strong criticism from Indian media and foreign media over gender-based restrictions.

Muttaqi, who is on a week-long visit to New Delhi, said his delegation has held "constructive and result-oriented" talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"We discussed trade, economy, healthcare, aviation links and development projects. India assured readiness to facilitate trade visas, student exchanges, and restart stalled infrastructure works," he said.

Jaishankar, according to him, also conveyed India’s decision to upgrade the embassy in Kabul.

The Afghan FM announced fresh air connectivity plans, including Delhi-Kabul, Mumbai-Kandahar and Amritsar-Afghanistan flight routes.

A joint trade committee between India and Afghanistan will also be set up, and proposals for mineral cooperation, agriculture projects and sports diplomacy were discussed.

Muttaqi confirmed that Afghanistan has requested India to consider opening the Attari-Wagah border for Afghan goods.

Responding to concerns on women’s rights, the Foreign Minister said: "Everyone's rights are protected in Islam, whether man or woman. We don't oppose education. Education is not haram."

He claimed that more than 10 million students, including girls, are attending school in Afghanistan, and restrictions exist only in "specific parts".

The Afghan FM revealed that he raised the issue of Afghan detainees in India and sought arrangements for their return.

He also said his delegation visited Deoband, interacted with students and discussed academic exchanges between Darul Uloom Deoband and Afghan institutions. “Our ulema have historical ties with India. We will expand academic and cultural exchanges,” he said.

On Pakistan, Muttaqi was categorical. “"We want zero tension and peaceful ties. But if relations are mishandled, we also know how to handle security," he warned, adding that Pakistan should "control its own checkpoints" instead of blaming Afghanistan.

He dismissed the presence of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Afghan soil.

"For 40 years, we have fought the Soviets, the Americans, and NATO. Now we are free and standing on our feet,” he said, reaffirming that Afghanistan will pursue independent ties with India based on "mutual respect and trade cooperation".

Meanwhile, Afghan embassy staffers, talking on condition of anonymity, expressed their concern over the hoisting of the Islamic Emirate flag, pointing out that the Indian side has still not given recognition to the regime in Kabul.

