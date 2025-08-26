Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to Delhi cancelled

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India, planned for later this week, has been cancelled, sources in Kabul told IANS on Tuesday.

As Delhi and Kabul are facing a new tectonic shift in their bilateral relations after the takeover of the Taliban in 2021, both nations have enhanced their diplomatic relations, and it could have been a major development if Foreign Minister Muttaqi had visited Delhi.

Sources in Kabul told IANS that the visit got cancelled because Muttaqi failed to receive a travel ban exemption from the United Nations Security Council.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially given an invitation to Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit New Delhi. All things were planned, but at the very last moment, the minister did not get a nod from the travel ban exemption from the UNSC. If the visit had gone as per the plan, that would've marked a new momentum in Delhi-Kabul relations," the source said.

As reported by IANS earlier this week, a high-level delegation from Kabul was expected to visit New Delhi.

This is the second time in the month that Muttaqi has failed to go ahead on a foreign travel due to the sanctions (travel ban) imposed on him, along with many other Taliban leaders.

His earlier visit to Pakistan also failed a few days back due to the very same reason.

Although India has still not recognised the Taliban regime, but has handed over Afghanistan's consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad to Taliban diplomats.

Last month, Russia became the first country to formally recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, which has been facing flak from human rights groups and at the global level for its treatment towards women, a key factor which is acting as a roadblock for the Taliban regime to get global recognition.

--IANS

sas/dan