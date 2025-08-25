ACC clears names of 12 senior IAS officers for key posts in fresh bureaucratic reshuffle

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the names of 12 senior IAS officers for key posts at the Additional Secretary level in ministries and departments at the Centre as part of another bureaucratic reshuffle.

The names include S A. Anbarasu, a 1996 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence.

Manish Bhardwaj, a 1997 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, currently serving as Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has been named as Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sanjay Rastogi, an Orissa cadre IAS officer of the 1991 batch currently serving as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has been transferred as Director General, National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture.

Anil Kumar Singhal, a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Sudeep Jain, IAS officer of the 1994 batch from the Tamil Nadu cadre, currently serving as Additional Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, has been transferred as Member Secretary, National Commission for Women.

Dheeraj Sahu, (IAS UP: 96), Managing Director, Small Farmers AgriBusiness Consortium, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Has been shifted to the post of Additional Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Lav Aggarwal, IAS (AP: 96), has been given charge of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, vice Gyanesh Bharti, IAS (AGMUT:98), upon his appointment as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal, IAS (Jharkhand: 97), Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority.

Akash Tripathi, IAS (MP: 98), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, has been appointed Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

Gyanesh Bharti, IAS (AGMUT: 98), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India.

Hirdesh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 99), Managing Director, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been cleared for the post of CEO, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Diwakar Nath Misra, IAS (AM: 2000), has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Other transfers that were announced on Monday include Akhil Kumar, IPS (UP:94), as Managing Director, Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Sandeep Sarkar, IDAS: 95, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Department of Agricultural Research & Education.

Anu P. Mathai, IES: 95, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Department.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them:

Shantanu, IAS (TR: 97), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, IAS (MP: 99), Joint Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, as Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, by restoring the post to the Additional Secretary level.

--IANS

sps/dan