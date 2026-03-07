Abhishek Banerjee targets BJP after PM Modi attacks Trinamool govt

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the West Bengal government over the President Droupadi Murmu's event venue change issue, saying the upcoming Assembly polls is a direct political fight between the people of Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with central probe agencies.

Using his official X account, Abhishek Banerjee said that when the entire system fights against West Bengal, the people of the state get stronger.

He accused the BJP of using central probe agencies, Election Commission, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and now the President's chair to target the people of West Bengal.

"PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on!" the Trinamool Congress General Secretary said.

The strong reaction from Abhishek Banerjee came hours after Prime Minister Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government for insulting the President.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India. The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President," PM Modi said in an X post.

Earlier on Saturday, President Murmu expressed displeasure over the last-minute change in the venue and the state government allotting a smaller venue for the ninth International Santal Conference at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district, where she was the chief guest.

President Murmu also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or any of her Cabinet Ministers did not meet her during her visit to West Bengal, which she said was against established traditions and protocols whenever the President visits a state.

