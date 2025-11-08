‘Ab katta nahin missile banegi’: Rajnath Singh promises defence corridor in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the era of “katta” and “laltane” is over in Bihar, and the state is poised to produce missiles and cannons in place of country-made guns.

Addressing a rally in Ramgarh Assembly seat, Rajnath Singh announced plans to open a defence corridor in the state, saying, “I want to tell RJD people that Ab Katta Nahin, Tope banegi… Missile banegi (Instead of country-made guns, Bihar will produce cannons and missiles”.

Describing the NDA manifesto as “Atal Pratigya” or “Bhishm Pratigya”, Rajnath Singh said the era of “katta” and “laltane” is over.

“We will not make a false promise that we will give government jobs to every household in Bihar. It is not possible financially. We have promised to create job opportunities, and for this, we have announced to set up MSME corridors and a defence corridor in Bihar,” he said.

Addressing another rally in Bihar’s Karakat Assembly, Rajnath Singh accused the Congress of trying to divide the country in the name of caste and religion and resorting to appeasement to gain votes.

He said, “Telangana's Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy said that ‘Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress’. This is an example of how far these people can go to gain votes.”

He said the BJP has never indulged in politics of religion. “We have never engaged in the politics of caste or religion. If we have engaged in politics, then it has been the politics of justice and humanity,” he said.

Training his guns on the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Defence Minister said, “Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he says that the Election Commission has stolen the votes of the people of Bihar. I want to ask him, is it necessary to lie to achieve political success? If one wants to do meaningful politics, one will have to do politics that builds the nation.”

Rajnath Singh said the NDA delivers what it promises in its manifesto.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very particular about not making any promise that is difficult to accomplish,” he said, adding that the practice is healthy as it retains public trust in the parties.

“We pursue politics to build society and not form government. Parties like RJD and Congress are so desperate that they lie and even ‘buy’ votes,” he said.

He said the NDA will never let a trust deficit develop between the government and voters.

