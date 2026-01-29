A premature end to 'Dada' era: Shiv Sena(UBT) pays tribute to Ajit Pawar in Saamana

Baramati, Jan 29 (IANS) Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Thursday expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, stating that he was indeed the "Dada (Big Brother)" of Maharashtra politics, saying that this era has ended far too soon.

Read More

The Thackeray camp compared his loss to the untimely deaths of other young and promising leaders of Maharashtra, such as Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Vilasrao Deshmukh, and R.R. Patil.

"It feels as if an 'evil eye' has been cast upon the Marathi politics of Maharashtra. The state has once again lost a capable and strong leader,” said the Thackeray camp in the editorial of party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The editorial describes the void left behind as one that makes state politics "tasteless, slow, and directionless".

It highlights that Ajit Pawar was a "protective umbrella" (chhatra) for thousands of followers who now feel orphaned and abandoned.

The editorial acknowledges Ajit Pawar’s unique administrative style, especially the decisiveness. He was known for his "dashing" personality and the ability to get work done through the administration effectively.

The Shadow of Ajit Pawar looms large. While he entered politics as the nephew of Sharad Pawar, he successfully carved out his own distinct leadership and identity. He was famously punctual and "had wheels on his feet", always on tour, always moving. Ironically, his final journey was a tour to his beloved Baramati from which he would not return, the editorial said.

The editorial includes a touch of candour regarding his career. It mentioned that he enjoyed the fruits of power and wealth but remained a formidable force even when in opposition.

It notes that in his zeal to win applause during speeches, he sometimes went overboard and faced consequences, but in recent years, he gained significant restraint and maturity in his speech and conduct.

The editorial reflects on the horrific nature of the accident in Baramati, where the plane was reduced to ashes. It notes that just days before his death (Tuesday), he had cleared every single pending file on his desk, leaving behind a legacy of efficiency.

"Ajit Pawar's exit is not just the exit of a leader; it is the end of a dashing era. Maharashtra's social and political life, and the personal lives of millions, now face a profound emptiness,” said the Thackeray camp in the editorial.

--IANS

sj/dpb