47 stranded Gujarat pilgrims shifted to Uttarakhand's Sonprayag

Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (IANS) A group of 47 senior citizens from Morbi, Rajkot and Jamnagar in Gujarat, who were stranded near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand due to heavy rain and landslides while returning from Kedarnath, have been rescued safely and shifted to Sonprayag.

The pilgrims, part of a Char Dham Yatra group, were unable to move forward as roads were blocked following incessant rainfall and landslides in the region.

The Rajkot Collector alerted the State Disaster Management Authority after learning of the incident, prompting swift action.

Local authorities arranged shelter for the pilgrims in a hotel near Gaurikund, providing them with food and essential facilities.

"All 47 pilgrims are safe. They were taken care of and have now left for Sonprayag as the road has reopened," officials of the Gujarat Disaster Management Authority confirmed.

Families of the stranded devotees, who were anxious after reports of heavy rain, expressed relief at the safe evacuation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Uttarakhand received 273 per cent excess rainfall in the past 24 hours, leaving more than 300 roads blocked.

An orange alert has been issued for seven districts and a yellow alert for three others. Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Almora recorded rainfall several times above the seasonal average, with Almora reporting 813 per cent excess rainfall. The downpour triggered landslides and flooding in several districts.

In Champawat, National Disaster Response Force teams rescued 16 people and four animals using rafts, while Army and State Disaster Response Force personnel evacuated 20 villagers from Devipura and Gudmi. Families from Sirodi Patti and Roushal villages were also shifted to government school relief camps.

In flood-ravaged Uttarkashi, the rescue operation continued with four helicopters pressed into service to evacuate stranded residents and pilgrims. Officials said 287 more people were airlifted, taking the total number of evacuees to over 1,000.

