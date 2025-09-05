18,000 people affected by Yamuna floods as Delhi govt sets up 35 relief camps

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Yamuna floods in the national capital have impacted nearly 18,000 people for whom the Delhi government has made 35 relief camps operational, an official said on Friday, adding that nearly 5,000 people were evacuated on boats in the East District.

As part of the government's action and relief arrangements, NDRF teams have been deployed in the affected districts for evacuating people from low-lying areas, the official said in a statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to remain calm.

She said the government, administration, NDRF, public representatives, civic bodies and social organisations are working together to tackle this challenge, and the situation will be brought under full control very soon.

Tents and relief camps have been set up in all affected districts. With the cooperation of Delhi Jal Board, MCD and DUSIB, basic amenities such as food, clean drinking water and toilets have been ensured, the official said.

Special teams have been deployed to move citizens and their livestock to safer places, he said.

In East Delhi, under the leadership of the District Magistrate, the Boat Club successfully evacuated more than 5,000 people from the Yamuna floodplains.

Divers and boatmen, risking their lives, also saved hundreds of animals including cattle, goats, buffaloes, dogs and others.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi Government is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department to ensure close monitoring of water release from the Okhla Barrage, so that floodwaters continue to flow downstream quickly, the official said.

Reports have also been received of water-logging in some parts of South-West and North districts due to damage to a couple of drains in neighbouring Haryana areas, he said.

Officials concerned have been directed to immediately bring the situation under control and ensure drainage of water from the affected areas.

Continuous consultations are being held with relevant departments of the Haryana government, and a resolution is expected soon, said the statement.

A latest report on Yamuna water level issued by the Central Water Commission said that on September 4, several hundred thousand cusecs of water were released towards Delhi from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana.

“However, the discharge has now reduced. At 4 p.m. on Friday, the discharge from the barrage was recorded at 58,000 cusecs. At the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi, the water level stands at 207.18 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres and the evacuation level is 206 metres,” it said.

According to the Central Water Commission’s advisory issued at 7 a.m. on Friday, the Yamuna water level is expected to recede to 207.15 metres by 8 p.m.

Since it takes around 36 hours for water from Hathnikund to reach Delhi, the government is keeping a constant watch on the situation. At 5 p.m. on Friday, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.16 metres, said a Delhi government official.

Sharing the district wise list of flood-affected people, the official statement also provided details -- East Delhi: 7,200 people affected, 7 relief camps set up; North-East Delhi: 5,200 people affected, 13 relief camps; South-East Delhi: 4,200 people affected, 8 relief camps; Shahdara: 30 people affected, 1 relief camp and North Delhi: 1,350 people affected, 6 relief camps.

