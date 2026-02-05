16 killed in suspected illegal coal mine blast in Meghalaya (Ld)

Shillong, Feb 5 (IANS) In one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years, the bodies of at least 16 labourers have been recovered following a massive explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police officials said on Thursday.

Confirming the toll, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said rescue teams have so far retrieved 16 bodies from the accident site.

“Sixteen bodies have been recovered so far,” Kumar told IANS, adding that the search and rescue operation is still under way.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred during coal mining activities inside the mine, triggering a collapse that trapped several workers underground.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, but officials said it appears to have taken place during active mining operations.

One labourer survived the incident with injuries and was initially taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre.

He was later referred to Shillong for advanced medical treatment, police said, adding that his condition is being closely monitored.

Kumar said teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been rushed to the area to assist local police and the district administration in the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

The operation is being carried out amid challenging conditions, including unstable ground and the risk of further collapses.

When asked whether the mine was operating illegally, the district police chief indicated that preliminary indications point in that direction.

“Yes, it seems like that,” Kumar said, while adding that a detailed inquiry would be conducted to establish the facts.

“This is a matter of inquiry and investigation,” he said, noting that responsibility would be fixed once the probe is completed.

The incident has once again exposed the persistent menace of illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills, where banned and unsafe mining practices continue despite court orders and repeated enforcement drives.

Authorities said further details would emerge as investigations progress and rescue operations continue.

