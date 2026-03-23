15 militants held in Manipur, large cache of arms and ammunition seized

Imphal, March 23 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur have arrested 15 militants belonging to banned outfits, including 14 cadres of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng faction), from Thoubal and Imphal West districts, officials said on Monday.

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A senior police official in Imphal stated that the 14 cadres of the outlawed UNLF (K) were apprehended from the Haokhong area in Thoubal district.

Security personnel recovered a significant cache of items from their possession, including two INSAS rifles, 13 magazines of various weapons, 100 rounds of INSAS ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh, 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks, and four vehicles.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), identified as Thoudam Johnjackson Singh (42), from his residence in the Singjamei area of Imphal West district. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from him.

In a third operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Geljang area under the Churachandpur district. The recovered items included one rocket-propelled grenade, three 30 mm grenades, one 81 mm mortar bomb, one improvised explosive device (IED), two 40 mm grenades, two single-barrel rifles, and seven rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

Security forces, comprising central and state agencies, continue extensive crackdowns against militant groups. Search operations and area domination drives are underway in fringe, mixed-populated, and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

A total of 113 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across Manipur, covering both valley and hill districts, to curb the movement of suspected militants and illegal activities.

Additionally, security forces are providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place along sensitive stretches to ensure safe transportation.

The Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to remain cautious of fake videos circulating on social media. “The authenticity of any circulated videos or audio clips can be verified through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing misleading content will invite legal action,” a police statement warned.

The police have also appealed to the public to return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the nearest police station or security forces without delay.

--IANS

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