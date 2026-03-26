1.5 lakh hectare land cleared from encroachment: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that his government would intensify eviction drives and free up to 5 lakh hectares of encroached land if the BJP returns to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Campaigning for BJP candidate Nilima Devi in Mangaldoi, Sarma launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders, stating that “be it Badruddin Ajmal or Gaurav Gogoi, they cannot stand before the Assamese people.”

Taking a strong stand on the issue of encroachment, the Chief Minister warned of stricter action in the future.

“We have already cleared nearly 1.5 lakh hectares of encroached land. If we form the government again, we will free 5 lakh hectares. Those who attempt to illegally occupy land will face even stronger action,” he said.

Sarma highlighted that the BJP-led government has undertaken a series of eviction drives across the state over the past few years, targeting alleged encroachments on government land, forest areas, and protected zones.

The eviction exercises, particularly in areas such as Darrang, Nagaon, and parts of Upper Assam, have been portrayed by the government as efforts to reclaim land for indigenous communities and for development.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly maintained that such measures are necessary to safeguard the land rights of the Assamese people.

At the same time, the drives have sparked political controversy, with opposition parties criticising the government over alleged humanitarian concerns and the displacement of families.

Reiterating the BJP’s position, Sarma said the government’s actions were aimed at protecting the state's interests and identity.

“No one could take such decisive steps earlier. We have acted, and we will continue to act,” he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to voters to support the BJP candidate in Mangaldoi, expressing confidence that the party would secure a strong mandate in the elections.

The BJP is seeking re-election in Assam, banking on its governance record and strong stance on issues such as land, identity, and security.

--IANS

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