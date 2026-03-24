MBBS student dies by suicide in Karnataka's Bidar, online gaming loss suspected

Bidar (Karnataka), March 24 (IANS) A final-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at the hostel of Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) in a tragic incident that has shocked the student community and locals.

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The deceased has been identified as Anishkar Chouhan, 21, a resident of Salgar Thanda village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Initial investigation suggests that the student may have taken the extreme step after reportedly losing money in online games. However, police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

He was pursuing his final year MBBS at BRIMS and was said to have aspired to become a doctor.

According to police, the incident took place in the college hostel, where Chouhan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. The matter came to light after fellow students and hostel staff noticed the situation and alerted authorities.

Police officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and conducted a preliminary inspection. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti also visited the scene and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the case.

The sudden death of the young medical student has raised concerns over online gaming addiction and mental health among students.

Chouhan was reportedly playing online games and is said to have lost around Rs 80,000 through them. It is believed that he was deeply distressed over this issue and had come under severe mental stress. There is suspicion that this psychological pressure may have pushed him to take the extreme step.

His father said it was their dream for their son to become a doctor, and his sorrow has struck an emotional chord with many.

The family is said to be in deep shock they are also preparing to file a complaint in connection with the incident. Police have stated that a case will be registered and further investigation will be carried out.

--IANS

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