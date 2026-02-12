Bengal health panel seeks report on police excesses against man while wife battles for life

Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) The West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission has sought a detailed report from the Kolkata Police Commissioner over allegations of police excesses while detaining a man while his wife was battling for her life after a surgery in a private nursing home in the city, police sources said on Thursday.

The commission has called for a thorough investigation into the incident where Debnath Bhattacharya was allegedly removed from the medical facility by the cops while his 25-year-old wife was in a critical condition following a surgery.

According to sources, a 25-year-old woman was admitted to a nursing home under the Tollygunge police station area with stomach-related ailments. After preliminary examinations, she underwent surgery under anaesthesia. Complications reportedly developed after the procedure, her condition worsened, and she subsequently died. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Hospital sources said that a few days ago, Bhattacharya had admitted his wife to the nursing home for treatment. Allegations have since emerged that while she was in a critical condition, policemen from Tollygunge police station took Bhattacharya from the nursing home to the police station in the presence of his family members and hospital staff. He was allegedly kept there overnight.

The following morning, he was formally arrested and later taken to the Bhowanipur police station. It is learnt that the arrest was made in connection with dowry-related charges, though police have not disclosed further details regarding the nature of the complaint.

The nursing home has maintained that it did not inform the police about the patient’s condition or her husband’s presence at the facility.

On Wednesday, the Health Commission wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner seeking a comprehensive report on the circumstances under which Bhattacharya was taken into custody while his wife was critically ill. The Commission has questioned the propriety of taking him away from the hospital without allowing him to remain by her side before her death.

Commission sources said there is no record of any complaint from the deceased woman’s family before the body was sent for autopsy. The panel has called for a thorough inquiry into the entire sequence of events and asked the police to clarify the grounds and timing of the arrest.

