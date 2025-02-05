Union Budget 2025: A Rare Omni Budget That Appeals to All Bharatiyas

The Union Annual Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is, to put in one word, omni. Its readily a rare rarity when a Central budget is appealing to all sections of Bharat cutting across all usual, run-of-the-mill, year-after-year same complaints, grievances, prejudices, criticisms, biasedness, jeer, caricature, lampooning et al. This year, when the Central Budget was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, she displayed a unique equilibrium, rationale, poise, balance, equitable rational in her budget that has turned out to be for all Bharatiya, of all Bharatiya, even, by all Bharatiya surprising all including the otherwise (most) habitual critics who have this "weird", "chronic" "inconsequential" habit of criticising the Central Annual Budget on one pretext or the other even if they do not really mean anything worthwhile in real terms, so to say. Yet, they criticise the budget just for the same of criticising the budget as they are Opposition. But this time, they are silent. Because, they did not expect or anticipate from Adams that the budget presented by the Finance Minister would suit all and none will be left out. Not only that. The Budget presented by the FM is forward looking but assuredly +Vely far fetched suiting all and the very country Bharat as such. A unique aspect of this year's annual budget truly, agree numerous many, so much so that the Prime Minister, mighty impressed, rose from his seat, went to the FM and congratulated her for such a "for all Bharatiya" Annual Budget that should satisfy all when it is implemented in practice. The FM of course seemingly glum clearly calculating on what next after such omni budget, how to take Bharat further up in the ladder of all round of progresses matching 1st World countries and even overtake them...That is possible easily considering Bharat has all the required man power, talent, enthusiasm, capabilities, worthiness. All these are needed to be infused in to the masses of the country so that they gear up with immediate effect, thanks to the Union Budget for all in that direction, so to say clearly. The FM indeed deserves kudos, agree numerous many.