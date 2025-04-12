Tiranga-Uncle Tom / Big Brother Combine Newest "Super Power"...Infatuation, obsession, mutual admiration, covalent bond engrossed / engulfed / ensconced Tiranga That Is India And the USA or better still, Uncle Tom / Big Brother is being already authoritatively termed as the world's Newest "Super Power". Reason? Both USA and India strongly aspire to be top powers of the world from now on, come what may. It is still undisclosed, unstinted, unenclosed but the clear facts are advent of the entire world's biggest Super Powers, India and USA are very much hand in hand with each other for all purposes keeping the flag of democracy proudly aloft.

Both the USA and India are widely, assuredly said to be deeply hand in gloves with each other 24x7 in all matters including, literally, believe it or not, all types of strategic contrivance, plannings, permutations, combinations, profits, gains, secrecy, executions, exclusivity, very visualisation, strategies, conceptualisation itself. This clearly is leading to many raised eyebrows in sheet green envy. But that of no use really, no extent of back biting will any more, unlike ever before, spoil, interfere, unsettle the now fully ingrained India-USA bilateralism for all times to come, come what may, no circumstances will unsettle it in no way ever, that's for sure, gotcha chum?!?

As newest Super Power, what 'new', 'exclusive', 'exclusive', 'novel', USA-India would do, pray? International answer to that is a one word 'answer': Democracy, make it insidious all throughout the world removing / vanishing all non-democratic (autocratic, hell-cratic etc) practices so that the whole world truly is equally for all, by all, of all without any blotch, impediment, slur, obstacle of any kind. Imperative inculcation of persuasively initiating all countries pursue congenial, inter-dependent, intra-respecting / regarding partake of all level power in the most spontaneous, humble manner be in universal vogue so that the whole world is peaceful full of amicable amity.

More importantly, relevantly, both USA and India are in perfect natural tandem with each other and all set to "pocket the ensuing times fully in their stride jointly for being saviour to the whole world". ...Thus, Tiranga-Uncle Tom / Big Brother Combine Newest Super Power...Hee Haw.