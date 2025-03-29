Supreme Court Protects Freedom Of Expression

Repudiating all logic against Freedom of Expression, the Honourable Supreme Court has fully protected the Freedom Of Expression terming it as the "must" right of every persona, entity, citizen of this country and that can not be stalled in any way. This categorical ruling of the Apex Court of the country surely has cleared all doubts, cynicism, jokes, fissiparous talks, waywardness, stalling freedom of expression et al relating to the Freedom of Expression in this country. Earlier, there were lots of rumblings, talks, assurances, Whispers about the Freedom of Expression coming to an end in this country for very many reasons, most important of which being facilitating the government function without any hurdle of any kind. But certain assured persona determined to protect freedom of expression in this country went to the Supreme Court for full protection of the free flowing Freedom of Expression without any hitch of any kind whatsoever and under no excuses of any kind whatsoever. The Honourable Supreme Court patiently listened to all statements presented in favour of / against Freedom of Expression and gave the ruling that the Freedom of Expression must continue, carry on unabated to keep the democracy of the country continuing incessantly. Forbidding Freedom Of Expression would tantamount to strangling the democracy itself and that is straightaway not permissible at all. Thus Freedom of Expression should continue as always in this country without any hitch whatsoever. ...The Supreme Court duly protects Freedom of Expression valid for all citizens of this country.