Political Trajectory Abound In Plethora...Thanks To Rahul Gandhi, Political Trajectory Abound Not Only In The Congress But It Is Insidious In Other Parties As Well. In There All, Thereby Is a Strong Urgency, Immediacy Of Doing Away With Run-Of-Mill But "Ineffective" Reservations That Remain Limited To Only A Single Or At Most Few OBCs Leaving Out The Rest. Resultwise, Most OBCs Are Left Out From Social, Political Justice. Rahul Gandhi Is Fully Determined To Change This As He Is Hellbent On Doing Justice To All OBCs Who Are In Overwhelming Majority In The Country. If They Are Accorded Correct Social Justice Via Justifiable Representation Through Correct Reservation Policies, the OBCs Will Be Satisfied, Will Proved To Be "Most Essential" Tool In Power Politics As In Vogue In India. This, Rahul Gandhi's Current

Incessant, Insistence, Inhibited Efforts To Make The Indian National Congress For Today's Times Keeping Its Bygone Background Intact As Before, A Newness Has Descended In The Party As Evident In The Party's Current Adhiveshan In Gujarat...Holding The Congress Session In Gujarat Itself Is Unique Considering The Last Time, The Congress Session Was Held In Gujarat Was In 1961, 64 Year Ago...Since Then, No Congress Session In Gujarat. (Thus, Gujarat blank for the Congress as of now in the true mould of out of sight, out of focus) Thus, Loss For The Congress In Gujarat Plus, Today, The Same Loss Spread Over All Through The Country. From That Pathetic State Of Affairs To 100% Overt Buoyancy In The Congress In Gujarat Now Is Making It Clear That Congress Has Begun Relivening In Gujarat, Its Around Aggressively / Quickly Spreading Up To Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh And Around.

It Is Being Termed As Sheer New Political Trajectory On The Part Of The Congress Currently Abound In Plethora In Many Political Parties As Well Comprising Numerous New, Novel, "Nincompoop", Even, "Naive", "Novice", "Nuance", "Nimble", "Not-Nasty" Though None Of Them Have Taken Concrete Shape Yet But they, Almost All Of Them, Are Strongly Said To Be Taking A Concrete Shape In The Ensuing Days In All Reality, And, Translate In To New Trajectory, Not At All Seen Here Ever. "All profuse thanks a million for that is being accorded to the current Lok Sabha's stoic, determined, recalcitrant Leader Of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, literally fully engrossed in innovating new concoctions, combinations, compilations amid the operating political parties so that practically seeing their absolutely new compositions, compilations, composure and the like, masses from different, rather, all, castes, creed, credo, opt for new parties with new persona" permanently discarding the "good (?!?) old incongruous, anachronous" parties for all times to come hereafter. Dump the garbage. Shoo off the irrelevant, Embrace the new, afresh...Start afresh, anew to "re-win" the masses of all hues in all parties' favour so that none of them are slackened in any way whatsoever, come what may. This long pending pragmatic change in almost all political entities now in grip of first ever real, true, pragmatic political trajectory moving away from their "original ideologies in rage during their respective inceptions during their official formation are all to be straight passe, past, irrelevant, redundant, gone-forever like the "gone with the wind whoosh". A new political chapter in the country's political scripts in reality, sheer thanks to Rahul Gandhi who wants all peoples in the country be equally all round helped by all political parties with equal tempo without any slightest discrimination etc of any kind. In full tempo thus, the parties are currently deeply engaged in refurbishing their in and out apprehending if they do not do so "right away" --- so-called "casteless" Commies, Left too included --- Rahul Gandhi's all-reservations-to-be-based-on-only-every-OBC-caste's-actual-number-in-existence-and-not-like-now-when-only-a-few-favourite OBCs get all the reservations leaving away / dumping all others may be more deserving than those OBCs blatantly favoured. Such anomaly, queer favouritism should discontinue right away, according to assured / determined Rahul Gandhi, now being tacitly supported by even the BJP plus its aligned parties. The latter, self tom-tomed as the world's largest political party, in reality is crest fallen these days when the insiders of many diverse hues inside the party are talked with as they almost tear jerkingly confess that they are being treated like "garbage" in the party as innumerable entities like them are "also therein, all irrelevant because of their numbers that alone are just not enough to keep them going for long because of 'overuse' factor in consideration". Thus, so many in the party are now desperately looking for newness thus for them, the ensuing new permutations and combinations in many parties are coming in handy for them to opt for "new parties" leaving aside their "current excessively overused combinations like the BJP itself for instance". But Rahul Gandhi with his band of OBCs in forefront Kanhaiya Kumar etc is ensuring the so-called higher castes are systematically pushed out of all prominence being rep if spartan number of fellow caste members whereas milling OBCs are being brought to the forefront by Rahul Gandhi deliberately so that the OBC populations do feel that they are adequately represented in the forefront of the Congress party. As of now, the move is proving to be super hit, claim all and sundry. The Congress' support bases are fast shooting up. Seeing it, other parties too are now diligently emulating it in their own novel ways. But Congress is far ahead of them in terms of numbers. ...That is the sure effect of Political Trajectory abound.