Parliament In Logjam, Stoppage, Obstructions, Clapping, Vociferous Sky-Renting Slogan-Shouting Within The Lok Sabha, The Rajya Sabha making it just "impossible" for the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman to run the Houses in sanity, in order, in uniformity, in discipline, in not rudimentary manner but in utmost order according to fully laid down rules, regulations, order, procedures step by step instead of consistently resorting to disorderly "instability", "indiscipline", "not orderly at all", "unruly parlance", "calling names", "un-uniform behaviours", "rampant usages of unparliamentary languages", "near resorting to fisticuffs etc" et al, all of them never seen / witnessed / encountered / thought of ever in both Houses of our Parliament, abode of the world's largest democracy. Its age wise, truly, our democracy is far, far newer than that of Great Britain but, our democracy being the world's largest --- now, fast approaching toward being the world's heaviest due to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi evincing, proving himself to be "conquering all and sundry without any fuss, ado, farce of any kind whatsoever" --- of course, population wise, is undoubtedly mega times more complicated, compounded, confusing, confabulate than all other democracies as it requires a multi / mega talented persona like Modi to keep them by and large contented so that perhaps the most diverse at the same time, 100% specific choice specific country in the world called Bharat, its Bharatiyas remain quelled, do not dissent, no hullabaloo of any kind resorted to in the qualm of democracy, freedom of rights, freedom of speech, freedom of expressions...But be that as it should be for rational orderliness in the Parliamentary form of democracy as in ours, currently, it is not being adhered to, so to say, opine numerous many from almost all sides, factions, cliques, groups, lobbies, teams et al. Result of that all: Parliament In Sheer Logjam. No escape from it, witness innumerable many.

This is tantamount to sheer wastage of valuable time, national exchequer's valuable money, energy, man days, ambition, aim, perspectives, benefits to Bharat, also, its all round, all level YUPPIE, after all, its far younger than the world's oldest democracy: Great Britain or the inimitable, impeccable, immaculate British Parliament...To put "this aspect of 'best Parliament' in correct perspectives", according to many proven logistics, Indian Parliament or Bharatiya Sansad has more than required ingredients --- diverse people, differing masses, numerous choices, different types of sociologies, cultures, languages, habits, needs, all types of requirements from pin to skies, space etc --- to be No. 1 Parliament in the whole world easily surpassing the "model" British Parliament that undoubtedly is a model Parliament amid all Parliamentary form of democracies in the world. In this perspective, surely, our Parliament is far more to-the-point, pointedly subjective, acutely objective, clear result oriented, regarded / respected by almost all though, yes, its still beyond many to adhere to its proceedings but that is due to deprivation of so many essential requirements to them resulting in their remaining confined to their basic essential needs as a result, they are fully compelled to remain confined to their basic needs and not being able to look beyond that. But, it is now increasingly becoming clearer that the present government wants the Sansad now to be accessible to all, to enable that, the masses are being provided with 'free' essential needs so that they 'use' their "hazard-free" mind on nation-making Sansad and its proceedings so that they become alert about their full rights as citizens of Bharat and use them also freely without {frequently} complaining about being 'denied' hence, backward.

It will not be so, being anticipated seriously...Under such circumstances, it is essential that the Parliament proceedings are not stalled --- unlike now --- and the masses of all hues are allowed to be all round alert about their rights from Parliament proceedings. Thus, Parliament In Logjam be stopped forthwith and freely allowed to function for the all round 24×7×365 benevolent benefits of 145-Cr --- and, more --- Bharatiya. Thus, No More, Parliament In Logjam. Parliamentary form of governance was initiated in Bharat after it was realised by the then "Father's of Democracy" that for an all round, all level acutely diverse country like the then India, now, Bharat (Varsha), best fruitful governance could be delivered via Parliamentary form of democratic governance so that all citizens of the country would have compulsive say in the governance of the country at any given point of time. This would enable the country represent all in Parliamentary form of governance, none will be left out from the decision- making process in all levels all the time. Now it is controversial whether that aim of reaching at all, serving equally to all have been fully achieved or not but the fact, yes, surely remains, that much of the gigantic populace of the country have been reached at...A few, yes, still need to be 'served' but their numbers are very low. Under such pragmatic all round social circumstances in the country called Bharat, it is only but natural that the Sansad should be allowed to function without any forced hindrance, rationally put. If otherwise then clearly, depriving many fellow countrymen, why do that? Let the Sansad be regularly operative. Let all in the country + the country as such get full benefit/s of democracy in Swatantra Bharat.