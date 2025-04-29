Mumbai: Next Civic Polls Being Keenly Watched

Mumbai: Next Civic Polls Being Keenly, Arduously Watched: BJP alone? United Shiv Sena comprising Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray? Eknath Shinde, "Defeat Them All, Come Back Alone Victorious"? Shinde + Devendra Phadnavis together? BJP + RPI (Prakash Ambedkar, S/o late Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar) together? Blah, Blah...Hee Haw...All shimmer, glitter, glow, shine, grandiloquence evince Mumbaikars of all hues are onto grabs for current magniloquence of more than Rs 30,000 Crore spread over the next year in the true spirit of "the more, the merrier, the coffers-full thus".

Amid huge hullabaloo of who'll "grab" how much of the above booty, Mumbai is suddenly woken up from the deep slumber of "ineffective worthlessness percolated due to no work thus mummy-like lifeless".

But no more so now. There is a magical transformation of "wake up" among the Mumbaikars of all hues from Backbay Reclamation of Cuffe Parade to Bandra to Santa Cruz to Mulund / Borivali...All Mumbaikars spread in Mumbai are quickly dividing themselves amid the above parties etc to actively partake of in the Rs 24,000+ Cr booty of BMC, come what may assuredly.

An interesting, unique aspect of the peoples connecting with the BMC elections: None of them are overlapping with each other or are interfering with each other on how much "rokra" each is making day in, day out making it 100% clear that each on his or her own, none have any thing to do with the other.

All here to make "moolaa" so no "lafda" of any kind.

The officers in the BMC HQs at Kala Ghoda Road, Fort, are equally equivocative, faceless, indifferent to "who's who, for what...Maangta Hai Kya, Bolo Baba or Bolo Tai...rokra / taka / rupaiya / mula".

No ambiguity at all but only, "rokra zindabad".

Thus, 100% puja to rokra, agree all.

So, next civic polls of BMC are being keenly, excitedly waited for by all in Mumbai.