'Mukhbir Bhagao, Mukhbiri Roko, Congress Bachao, Congress Badhao' currently insidiously raves, rants, echoes, determinedly sidelining different political parties, spies, enemies etc's lackeys, slickers, representatives et al from the Congress so that it naturally regains its lost glory, slipped relevance because of them, their chicanery, conspiracies, negative contrivance beyond exposure. To put matters in correct perspectives, they have been relentlessly, unobtrusively succeeding in seeing "the systematic end of the Congress". If Rahul Gandhi would not have tightened the reins on "immediate SOS basis", the party would by now would be a sheer wash out, assuredly observe almost all with 100% assured certainty. Because Rahul Gandhi took the reins of correcting, refurbishing, reforming, changing the very people of the Congress on its top hierarchy, the party now is in "control" albeit, cautiously lest Rahul Gandhi becomes more daring and just removes them all in one stroke, that's the kind of mood he seemed to be in and still is. Rahul Gandhi himself of course is fully silent about its present modus operandi relating to the Congress structure but to his near and dear ones in the Congress, he is openly saying that he is cleansing the Congress and he will continue to do till the last "spy" is chucked off the party. Unless that happens, Congress will continue to suffer as now when despite the party all set to win the Maharashtra assembly polls with ease simply loses the polls...How come? Obviously, as Rahul discovered, it is the Congress people who engineered the party's defeat in the assembly elections by successfully diverting the Congress votes to the BJP-kitty or to the Shiv Sena bag straightaway ditching the Congress effecting its defeat. There have been more instances like this starting from the Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi was fully aware of all the "spies" but decided to drive them out at most opportune moment whenever that be, that is. Now that, according to his calculations, the most opportune moments are here, he is reportedly acting but, he is being advised to act with damocle's sword leaving no trace of those enemies lest they again raise their heads in future and cause many more damaged to the Congress. But on that, Rahul Gandhi reportedly is extremely cautious as he is driving out the "betrayers" straightaway with no traces of theirs in the Congress. He is bent upon finishing the Mukhbiri in the truest spirit of Mukhbir Bhagao, Mukhbiri Roko.