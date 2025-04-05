Make In India, Not Worth It: In an insipid, dull, even stunning, surprising numerous many, hugely tom-tomed Make In India poised to make India all round self sufficient plus assisting other countries make with their all round deficiencies has abysmally failed, fallen with a thud so much so that the very ambitious, first ever such ambitious scheme in India has abysmally failed engaging the government stop that very scheme rightaway with no question asked. That too, abs silently, sheepishly. The earlier vociferous global hullabaloo associated with Make In India has suddenly silenced, the governmental buildings widely architectured with above logo of the lion in full blast scaring many passer by has not only silenced but insipidly fallen on wayside taking India back to its spiritless, ambition-less period when license, quota, permit raj ruled the roost in the country with no relaxation of any kind whatsoever. There was a strong wave of a new wave of hope of "grandiloquent" new all round self sufficiency in the country, its denizens filled with new hope from all sides fully infused with renewed verve to do "something new to surely cut a 100% sure niche for itself". To be clear: India then truly was being looked as the newest hope of all round heightened progresses all throughout the whole world. It was all going on smoothly till there was a sudden unannounced break in the whole Make In India syndrome that no more held sway any where in any circle though India's credulousness was high enough. But why India moved away, backed out of Make In India remains a mystery. Nonetheless, it is curtains for Make In India, no more worth it.