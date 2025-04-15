Import Tricking FEMA, Tax, Et Al Effecting Great Loss(es) To The Country's Valuable Exchequer...The Freewheeling open import of mammoth quantities of refined cooking oils from Nepal are not only jittering this country's thousands of personalities all throughout the country involved with the making, processing, refining, marketing, selling refined cooking oils from soya oil to all kinds of oilve oil, all far high end cooking oils but openly threatening to close their units in the lines of "closed thousands of MSME units in the country today thanks to hugely cheap but far, far more durable machine products that if all are many, many times more superior to the hand made ones and are far more longer lasting than the similar products of hand made ones". Similarly, open yet abundant refined oils being openly yet clandestinely being imported from Nepal are now freely available in the markets at prices more than half less the India-made / processed refined cooking oils from soya oil to rice bran oil to cornflower oil to sunflower oil to olive oils of different categories, different shades etc, etc, all of them at far less than more than half prices compared to their India-made counter parts whose credibility is accountable while that of oils imported from Nepal are not at all above board thus, easily susceptible to grossly sub-standard hence, "hugely damaging to the very health with very life risk in constant danger". But there is no escape from it as the imports of all those "so-called potable refined oils" are said to be SAARC-cleared absolute duty free export-import of all goods amid the SAARC countries. Both Nepal, India are integral parts of SAARC. Thus, fully duty free amid its member countries. Further, all types of refined oils imported from Nepal to here are stoutly claimed to be internationally cleared thus fully above board of all scepticism, suspicion. There is no question of any sub-standard or adulteration. Further, the imported oils' prices are more than enough with profits intact. On the contrary, the prices of India-made / processed refined oils are unnecessarily sky high to fleece the "gullible" masses of the country. It is not the aim of importers of the foreign potable refined oils and that is why they are cheap. Add to that, the exporters of these oils from Nepal are ever ready for "quality, genuineness checks of these oils at any given point of time to check their authenticity". As for taxes, FEMA violation etc, the entire export of the oils from Nepal are under all tax free free trade procedures amid SAARC countries, endorsed by India itself. So...all's OK. Import thus not Tricking FEMA, tax(es) Et Al, at all. In fact, it is the refined cooking oil makers of here should hugely crash their oil's prices so that "all" could easily afford them with ease.