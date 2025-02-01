Freebies Set New Electoral Trend: Are Elections Still Free and Fair?

Freebies Start New Electoral Precedence. How Correct? {Alluring, provoking, inciting, infusing, infectious, vested motives, inimitable, ulterior aim, influencing, ingenious} freebies of now most essential kinds for daily living are a new electoral precedence to woo voters to instantly vote for that party which gives best freebies with no question asked: Vote for X or not, take freebies before hand itself and vote for a party of choice and after the party's win, take more freebies for five years till the end of the elected representative's tenure. Here comes the catch: Which party to vote for, but, because all are giving freebies. Obviously, by and large, the vote for that party which gives the best alluring freebies of the most usable kind. This scenario now has become extremely rampant in Delhi for its imminent, ensuing state assembly elections. To win that, the contesting parties --- most of them --- are indulging in giving freebies with more alluring ones during post poll victory times, And even more after government is formed...A new, unique precedence, truly. This despite rules are no allurements of any kind to allure voters during pre-election electioneering contrary to that will be considered influencing the electorate in favour of a particular party or a particular candidate and that will be violation of Election Commission rules thus invoking due official action. If the situation warrants, the offending candidate or the party may be debarred as well from contesting the concerned poll. But now, in Delhi, none of that seemingly is being adhered to as many mainstream parties are resorting to alluring freebies for the voters to vote for them, come what may.

A truly unique precedence, so to say. It goes on unabated, unobtrusively, uninterrupted. No care for rules, regulations. Another unique, rarest precedence set in the electoral system. If this the new electoral precedence that comes to stay on spreading all through the country unabated then it is only obvious to say that indeed new electoral practices are being adhered to "rationally", unflinchingly, unequivocally, Unabatedly...But, perhaps the cardinal point arises here related to why not change the laid down electoral laws and then pursue the changes like adhering to distributing or assuring free alluring, provoking freebies during electioneering itself, what to talk about the post election phase, poll results declarations, post government formations etc, etc. It will then be starry skies all the way with no exception of any kind whatsoever, come what may. A unique happening then, yes. But change the rules first so that such occurrences resemble right, correct, within laws. No objection then. No ruffle then either. No controversy then of course. ...Freebies then start new electoral precedence. Officially thus justified? No official rules on as yet! How then the elections here are free and fair, strictly put. Does not freebies mean influencing the electorate in a coterie's favour? And if that be so, how come it's all neutral? Instead, is it not influencing the electorate whether or against its flagrant wishes and if that be so then is it not influencing the elections itself? How then the elections are neutral, free and fair? A rational, justified explanation to this "unsolved quiz" is necessary.