A raging controversy currently on between "Maharashtra Strong Man" Ajit Pawar, his uncle + "now ex-heavy weight", "once there" Sharad Pawar: The NCP's symbol, the clock, belongs to whom, to which Pawar, Ajit or Sharad?!? The latter seemingly already crest fallen having lost the single-handed grip on the burgeoning Pawar-stranglehold, say insiders, is seemingly counting his last days but is doggedly hellbent on holding on to "his symbol" the clock but it is not allowed by his "firm, hellbent, adamant" nephew Ajit Pawar, deputy CM of Maharashtra, all set to be the newest head of the Pawar clan removing Sharad, "weak from all aspects, sides any way" + "soon-to-be-Maharashtra CM". But adamant that "the uncle" persistently is, he is refusing to do away with the Clock symbol even though he has abysmally failed to keep the NCP as a single unit as it is now firmly divided between him and his nephew Ajit Pawar. So, naturally, whose Clock is it any way?!? The Supreme Court is now in to it to give its judgement on the matter. Both the Pawar's are hugely hopeful about winning. Both of course are not at all willing to dissociated with the clock any way, comment their lackeys, "Whose Clock Thus Is It Any Way"!