Truly, what's clicking for Mamata Banerjee, what is enforcing her continuation as the chief minister of West Bengal despite all round, all level stiff opposition, enmity, displeasure, adversities, animosity, disparagement, castigation, allegations, denouncements, et all --- all negative --- for her. No amount or extent of ill-sayings against her are sticking on her including those from "Dilli" whose mere inkling of any sort of adversity toward any state chief minister is just more than adequate to dismiss him or her from CMship or any top position in the state, such powerful is the phenomenon called Centre is obviously because the Centre meaning 'Dilli Sarganat' keeps a hawk-like eye on all states' 24x7 all affairs from very top to bottom obviously because the entire funding of the states are done by the Centre. Thus, the states always are more than heavily, always dependent on the Centre, its whims, fancies and orders even those gratuitous types as well. Under the circumstances, it is simply unbelievable to see / digest / believe that despite all round, all level opposition to her, her ruling Trinamool Congress Party, her very Chief Ministership, her numerous alleged misappropriations, defalcations, corruptions, her open defiance of the Centre etc, she continues to be not only the unbridled, unabated, unhindered chief minister of West Bengal but totally unscathed with no slur on her at all of any kind. Believe it or not, a literal snappy research has been done on her to know her secrecy of her unhindered survival as the West Bengal Chief Minister totally "Ms Clean" showing all adversaries of hers as "only liers". She smartly continues to be the West Bengal state's smartest ever CM, fully stuck on her gaddi much, much more than confidently. Its as if none can dislodge her leave alone removing her from CMship, come what may. Now over to the researched reason/s for her "unscathed" survival despite all slurs on her: invincible Bangal Ka Jaadu, that she is adroitly adept in, say innumerable many in her TDP. She is said to be in inherent possession of "some of the deadliest tricks that keep her going unobtrusively". That's what is clicking for Mamata Banerjee, the "invincible".