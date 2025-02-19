Veritable Pleasing Treat: New AICC

Veritable Pleasing Treat 'Interacting with the new AICC HQs building at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the veritable centre of Delhi adjacent to erstwhile Connaught Place or Rajiv Gandhi Chowk C/o 110001. The new AICC building is "eagerly waiting for full fledged mobility, mobilisation, motivation as in the days gone by when the very Congress was always right on top of all groups, factions, combinations". Veritable pleasing treat, say many, and it is for sure the Congress will be right on top again. And that too, very shortly, keep watching, assert many.