Rahul Gandhi Cleanses Congress, due since 1986 /1985. Because of utmost "pollution", "infection", "infliction", "inadequacies", "damaging", "wrong selections", "rampant prominence to anti-Congressism", "selective importance to a fixed coterie that is out and out actually anti-Congress"...so on and so forth...that is, screw up Congress but enjoy to the hilt under the garb of being Congress-persons, passing on all secrets of the Congress to its enemies thereby annihilating the Congress the worst possible ways so that the party simply fails to win back the people's support, the people being taken to be gullible any way. Inflicted in to it, all kinds of other spartan parties pampering small, specific castes of the society thereby succeeding in segregating many sections of the societies from the Congress that otherwise has always been synonymous with all Indians of all hues --- since its inception in 1885 --- without any discrimination of any kind whatsoever. But in these years, the "anti-Congress spies in the Congress in its high, prominent positions ensured damaging, ruining the Congress in every way possible to earn all round eminent benefits for themselves". Yes, they succeeded to great extent so much so that they succeeded in showing amid the masses that the Congress is singularly responsible for all ills, short comings, deficiencies, inadequacies in India thus, it be rejected at all costs. The Congress should not be allowed to govern India in any way. Because, Congress administering India will tantamount to further divisions of India as "repeatedly before". Further, Congress in prominence --- it is so natural! --- means annihilation for all parties this keep the Congress away from the masses on some flimsy issue or the other. Don't let the Congress rise to the crescendo of popularity. Many more such anti-Congressism are insidious within the very Congress HQs itself. They were freely allowed to function in the most freewheeling manner making mincemeat of the Congress, its efforts to ride to the power. The party high command itself remained oblivious to such fallacies as many of their members were or still are anti-Congress. To put it straightaway, the 140-year-old Congress would be ephemeral by now if Rahul Gandhi had not taken up "Operation Clean Up" in the Congress cleansing the party of all moles at all levels including his so-called "confidantes", "lieutanants", "coterie members". Say many, finally, at last, the real Rahul Gandhi seemingly is here apprehending those are the real ruiners of the Congress, the masses of all hues still "love, adore, want the Congress to administer them because only the Congress is fully synonymous with India and vice versa which is equally true. Thus, Rahul cleansing Congress is being seen and favourably.