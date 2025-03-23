Now, At Least, US $ 5 Tn Eco For Uttarakhand

What to talk of Bharat's US $ 5 Tn Economy at the earliest, better believe this without a slightest hitch, hiccup: Now, At Least, US $ 5 Tn Economy, Or, Many More, For Uttarakhand within the remaining three years of all round ebullient Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Chief Ministership of Uttarakhand. On last Saturday, the Chief Minister himself in a top scale meeting with his ministers etc directed them to rapidly increase all sectors' revenues by manifold, resoundingly increase all round, all sector productions by multi fold, lay huge stress on multi-country business by increasing export of the state's all round produce by multi-fold etc to increase the entire Uttarakhand state's revenues thus, the very economy, by mega fold targeting at least US $ 5 Tn, and, the more (than that), the better, the merrier surely. Kudos aplenty for that surely. The timely inspiration, back-up, encouragement, prompting from the CM has had an instant magical '+' effect on his ministers, officers etc. They have instantly buckled up their shoes, have instantly infused all departments under them to work towards easily crossing US $ 5 Tn economy at the earliest doesn't at all matter even if that achievement is far before the Centre's successful achievement of US $ 5 Tn economy. To add to the free hand given to the "responsible persona of the state to bring about in reality the US $ 5 Tn economy in the state, those responsible for that have been given absolutely a free hand with clear assurance of no impediment, blotch, bottle neck for them so that they are able to relentlessly work without any obstruction of any kind. At the time of writing this, works of all kinds in the entire state are going on in full blast to achieve the target that of course even now look to many, far away...But those involved in the pursuance of this 'difficult' project for the topnotch achievement for their state Uttarakhand, for them, truly, "now at least US $ 5 Tn economy for Uttarakhand in real terms".