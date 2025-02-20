Jairam Ramesh In New Congress HQs Briefs Media

Adroit, Fluent, Cogent Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh briefed the media today in the new Indian National Congress HQs at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg for the first time since its inauguration. Characteristically, predictably, Jairam Ramesh was absolutely fluent not displaying even for once that he was briefing in new premises. His briefing / parlance / style / wordings of the briefing were as astute, acerbic, amorous as before: To the point, correctly chosen sentences, laconic-istic, cogency where required, right wording, due respect to Rahul Gandhi by refering to him as "RahulJi". From Jairam's briefing style, it was clear that he really is bent upon consciously according absolutely due "respect, regard" to Rahul Gandhi, others of the Congress and not refer to them with their only first name. A "true" Congress protocol be emulated by others also in the party as well to maintain "decency" in the Congress, say many in utter consensus.