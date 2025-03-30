Delhi Smartly Strides Ahead, Thanks To Rekha Gupta, "-" Kejriwal, AAP

Delhi Smartly, Surely Strides Ahead, Sheer Thanks To The All-Dedicated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, "-" Redundant, Irrelevant, Irreverent, Humbug, Bragging Kejriwal, AAP. That Kejriwal is sheer braggadocio without any reality of any kind but only hoax grandiloquence, grandiose, magniloquence fully personified and, if all, under him, his AAP, Delhi is simply all round junked, redundant, riff-raff from all aspects. Not any worthy --- nothing notable, nothing relevant, nothing run-of-the-mill mentionably feat --- works of Kejriwal or his AAP in last ten years of their governance except complaints, grievances, grouses, grumbling, grunting against the Centre being anti-Delhi plus minting money far, far beyond left and right. Naturally the people of Delhi, fully disillusioned, frustrated, exasperated with him and AAP threw them out like "fly in the soup". Their choice, Rekha Gupta, is proving herself to be all round tailormade for Delhi-governance. As of now, a pretty many works are being completed in her tenure albeit, quietly, unlike during Kejriwal when merely removing a fly from the soup itself was tom-tomed as completing building the London Bridge thus, a flagrant lie, nothing more. The "still new" Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is administering the Delhi Assembly like she has been doing so since ages without any ruffle of any kind, not allowing the Opposition raise any rumblings of negative type at all. Her works are being termed as fully foolproof...Very soon, her Delhi-feat will be widely, clearly visible when the Delhiites of all hues will be all round satisfied to the hilt. As of now, this can be said that the city of Delhi is indeed witnessing a "marked change" in the overall infrastructural change in it. It is markedly being clear that the city is C/o a proper Government that is working for the all round betterment of Delhi with fixed time bound targets. Thus, Delhi Smartly Strides Ahead In All Sectors...