Congress Romps Confidence From Gujarat

Congress Romps Full "On Top Of World" Confidence From Just Concluded Party Session --- better still, full fledged AICC Session --- In Gujarat Defying All Jeers, Caricatures, Criticisms, Repudiations Of The Congress Breathing Its Last In Face Of The Ruling BJP Evincing Not Even Slightest Sign Of Weakening Leave Alone / Aside Any Slightest Inkling Of Being Out Of Power.

As visible from the pic alongside, the Congress in full force, full color after literally lying in sheer limbo since 1989 so much so that the very name Congress was face to face-to-face with "sheer extinction". Not only that. Many Congress leaders all throughout the country becoming parvenu because of their association with the Congress pooh-poohed the Congress in bitterest terms, castigated it in choicest terms, rejected it like fly-from-the-soup.

Resultwise, the Congress was appalling, terrible, rickety, tottering, flagrantly hinting of being ephemeral any moment.

More interestingly, there was no repudiation of that as well, so drastic down turn the Congress took.

It truly resembled extinction.

But somehow, it did not happen, thanks to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, and, some others. They tightly held the reigns of the Congress disallowing it to be a "past tense", come what may against all types of pressures, odd scenarios, anti-possibilities, much of which were made out to be falsely true but the Congress-personalities remained stoic, resilient like rock, determined not to succumb a wee bit, come what may. Yes, because of it, there were laughters all around --- that so even within many circles of the Congress itself, they being so at behest of their kith and kin in the BJP; some of them have now been identified, isolated but many still remain active loud and clear within the party --- but the situation was helpless in the absence of strong leadership in the Congress.

Yes, the situation is changing in the Congress now, thanks to determined, confident, "required Iconoclasts", "fully Congress-istic" Kharge, Rahul Gandhi...They are purely hellbent on mobilising the Congress to bygone yester-years when the Congress led all other parties glued to it unlike of course now.

But then, the just held Gujarat session of the Congress directly evinced that the party is now back in to limelight plus the Congress Romps Full Confidence From Gujarat.