Entire India Connected By Road, Courtesy Nitin Gadkari

Unbelievable this but now true to the core that the entire country is being connected by four-lane roads effortlessly, easily reaching at Pinnacle of Kashmir from crescendo of Chennai, Sikkim to Saurashtra without any hassle of any kind or without slightest any inkling, thanks to "fully ebullient, enthusiastic, euthanasia-istic" road surface minister Nitin JayRam Gadkari, his 24x7 egging on having at least four-lane pucca roads all throughout the country applicable to all vehicles including 30/40-tyre trucks that till not erelong ever thought of moving on roads in India any way as the country did not have even semblance of adequate roads to accomodate them leave alone allowing them to play on them. Its fall out on this was direct on the country's very 'progress' that was not only spartan but zero so to say. India resembled stuck in Mahabharat, Ramayan times with no inkling of even a spartan progress as the very mobility in India's inner sectors upto even remote hamlets via mufassils, high ways, towns, cities, villages, cities et al were just not possible because of non-existent fundamental roads and those present were simply unpliable due to their "weak structures complete with rickety age, all set to crumble any day, any moment". It required a yeoman's grit, guts, griddle, gungho for road minister Nitin Gadkari to change, overhaul, refurbish, reform, reconstruct the roads of India so that its all spaces were reachable without any ado of any kind. He aptly, justifiably took it upon himself that the best the roads in India, the best its all round developments, thus, the best fastest its all round all strata developments in all sectors so much so that there would be all likelihood of roads in India not only outnumbering those of other advanced countries but outshining them in every possible way. Very soon in the ensuing times, it is being clearly assuredly prognosticated that Indian roads criss-crossing the entire country will surely liken it to a sort of very continent itself, a real viva then. ...Entire India Connected By Roads, Courtesy, Ebullient, Realist, Pragmatic, Grass-Root Specialist Nitin JayRam Gadkari.