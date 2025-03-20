Diversity, Equity, Inclusion = DEI sublime, bright, brighter, brightest to the hilt...In the newest fad in the country in the truest line of the latest administrative rage / fad in the world's most powerful democracy, USA, the world's largest democracy India that is Bharat now is complying with that principal in the truest sense of that nomenclature keeping up to it being the world's largest populace of not so already though the United Nations has already declared India to be the world's largest populated country well past China, till not erelong, the world's largest populated country. Nonetheless, India now is being acknowledged as the world's largest population and that too acutely, diverse at that and even then, pursuing full fledged democracy catering to all needs of every individual to the fullest --- leave aside the ever-complaining naggers; they are, to say the least, truly anti-national and can never be satiated, satisfied to the least howsoever sincere most efforts are made to placate them for obvious reasons --- 24×7×365 rather, consciously for ever without a slightest miss, come what may under all circumstances whatsoever. These entities apart, the rest of the persona are DEI-complied to the fullest all the time. The country-citizens too are in consent of despite severe, acute, intra contradictory diversity, equity, inclusion factors that are not only constantly, directly inter-contradictory to each other but are also fully diversified from each other being in directly opposite directioned to each other with nothing in common among them except may be, Indianness. But amazingly, that commonest factor them all, Indianness has proved to be more than adequately enough to wrap up Diversity, Equity, Inclusion = DEI amid every Indian binding them all in single uniting factor and that is, India that is Bharat from time immemorial...Who ever can deny Sindhu Sabhyata, Ramayan, Mahabharat, SriMadBhagavat Gita, Upanishad, Ved, Puran...all timeless but true to the core even today. No second thought about it nor no qualms about it whatsoever of any kind come what may. And let this be clear again: Every bit described in the pages of above timeless "books" are being now explored in previous expeditions and are being discovered to be true to the core. Not only that, those incidents' "live signs" are still remnant on all spots of those incidents's happenings all throughout the India rather, Greater Erstwhile Bharat loud and clear for all to see, feel, and, be conscious of it 24x7...Why then not be the rising demand of immediate revival of Greater Bharat be fulfilled now as it is being termed by all as "high time India asserts itself fully regaining its original status of area-measure as then, say, more than 5,000 years back". Since Diversity, Equity, Inclusion are the catch words today in the entire globe, why should India be behind it all...Why should not India assert itself as per its current assured status of all round all-capable and extricate or snatch away its lost glory to regain its deserving status of all round true first world country and lead the world 24x7x365 with complete "show off", determination, assuredness, fixation, no-bend, no-cowardice, no-cowing down whatsoever. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion = DEI thus all confidently wrapped in the India that is Bharat for all times to come and now as well. Cheerio. Viva.