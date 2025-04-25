BMC’s ₹74,427 Cr Budget in 2025-26 Surpasses Many State Governments

BMC (Bombay Municipal Corporation) @ Rs 74,427.41 Cr To Spend In 2025-26 Alone --- Unthinkable In Rest Of The Country To Say The Least + BMC is the financially richest municipality in the whole country so much so that all other municipalities' yearly financial budget together is far lesser than the 2025-26 financial budget of the BMC --- What to Even Talk Or Mention Of Years Before That Or The Years To Follow 2025-26. Wildest guess to that effect is as true as any one's wildest guess.

Mere "municipality or nagar nigam" so rich? Fit even to match a full fledged state's annual budget!

Practically, yes, vis-a-vis, BMC that is playing around with whopping Rs 74,427.41 Crores in 2025-26 alone.

Interestingly, the figure of money goes up with every passing year. In 2024-25, the financial budget of BMC was Rs 59,954.75 Cr, 13.9% more than that in 2023-24.

From the above figures, it is "natural" that there is bound to be 24×7 effort from "all" for for up for grabs of that "pie" (common name for municipality rokra), its share.

Its particularly so amid the Mumbai political parties, some of them Maharashtra, national statused also.

To put records relating to it straight, as long as the Shiv Sena was single, united, majority bulk of the share used to be hobbled by it. But ever since it split in to many, the share of the booty is squarely divided amid many including the BJP, ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde) in a big way.

But that was possible because of division between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray etc.

Apparently, now there could be a stop to that, the "booty" back to "united Shiv Sena" of Raj-Uddhav as before they split. ...Rational splitting of Rs 74,427.41 Cr reportedly in the Shiv Sena and others as before.