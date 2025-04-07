Arunachal, Big Brother, Not Assam, Unlike Now

Arunachal Pradesh, Actual Big Brother Amid The Entire North-East (N-E) As The Singular Big Brother, Not Assam Or Its "I am N-E, N-E is I" projecting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, "As Is Always Superciliously Projected By Them Even Before The Mere Drop Of The Hat So Much So That Every N-E Related Incident Emanates In A Way Or The Other From Assam --- that is frequently tom-tomed as comprising the entire N-E which is not at all true to the least --- And The Vice Versa Which Is More Than Equally Inherently True To The Core". But all this is not true to the least going by the actual facts behind them. They are: At the time of writing this, there are simmering hullabaloo on Arunachal Pradesh from now on should be accorded Big Brother status in the entire N-E including Assam unlike now when Assam is being held as the Big Brother of entire N-E, it being the "father" of all seven N-E states including Arunachal Pradesh. But that is not true at all as officially written, signed documents, files evince. The facts go like this: During British governance, North-East was NEFA or North-East Frontier Agency comprising today's N-E states. After British left this country, the NEFA became Arunachal Pradesh the first and foremost N-E state. The rest of the N-E states including Assam followed far later...Naturally then, Arunachal Pradesh, not Assam, unlike now, is the Big Brother amid the N-E states, point out the facts.